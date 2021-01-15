Business

LA County Board of Supervisors to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge, report says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a continued surge in COVID-19 cases that has flooded hospitals with patients and led to deaths roughly every six minutes, Los Angeles County could face more business closures in an effort to slow the virus spread, with a decision potentially coming as early as Friday.

The county Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a closed-door meeting to consider more health restrictions, including possible temporary shutdowns of indoor shopping malls and other non-essential businesses, Capitol & Main reported, citing unnamed county sources.


Such businesses are currently operating under 20% capacity limits mandated by California's regional stay-at-home order, which was prompted by the diminished ICU capacity throughout Southern California.

City News Service contributed to this report.
