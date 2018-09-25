BUSINESS

Los Angeles County workers rally for fair contracts in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than 1,000 Los Angeles County workers rallied in downtown Los Angeles to call attention to their fight for a fair contract.

"Stand up. Fight back. We want contracts!" the crowd chanted.

Contracts for more than 60,000 L.A. County workers represented by SEIU 721 expire at the end of the month. They said they're standing up against eroding working conditions, which affect the quality of service provided by the public.

They also said L.A.'s skyrocketing cost of living is outpacing wage increase. Those at the rally include nurses, librarians, social workers and custodians.
