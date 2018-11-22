LA shoppers search for last-minute Thanksgiving items

It wouldn't be a Thanksgiving feast without multiple dishes, ingredients, and sometimes a backup plan.Shoppers at a Vons in Hollywood spent Thursday running through the store to get those last-minute items."I have to cook for today," Hildgard Zarrinnan said. "And I'm a little bit late, so that's why I'm here."Nancy Hale, who lives in Napa, is spending the holiday with her family in Hollywood. She started cooking early this year, completing her famous stuffing on Wednesday."I actually baked my own bread for my stuffing," Hale said. "I don't think you have to do that, but I love putting kale in my stuffing, and so it's probably as much vegetable as it is bread."In an effort to help shoppers avoid running around the supermarket looking for individual items, supermarkets like Vons in Hollywood have put all the Thanksgiving items in one place."Last-minute items they need are pretty much gravy mix, baking needs, spices, turkeys that they forgot to buy yesterday," Vons employee Rosemarie Anicete said. "It's all here."Over at Du-par's restaurant at Fairfax and 3rd Street, the team is baking away with plenty of extras pies for sale besides those pre-ordered.Whether it's apple, pumpkin, or pecan, Thanksgiving is big business for these shops and most will stay open through the holiday.