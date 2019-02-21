BUSINESS

LA taxi, ride-share drivers opposing proposed ban on digital rooftop ads

EMBED </>More Videos

Some taxi and ride-share drivers are opposing a proposed ban on digital rooftop advertising signs.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some Los Angeles taxi and ride-share drivers are opposing a proposed ban on digital rooftop advertising signs.

Francisco Gonzalez is an Uber driver on the bandwagon to lift restrictions on car-top digital billboards. For him, it's a no-brainer. The billboard company Firefly pays drivers $300 a month.

Gonzalez has a new baby and bills.

"The rent is $1,400. The payment for the car is $553," he said.

Firefly is hitting roadblocks in Los Angeles. The city council said the moving displays are distracting to drivers and is a potential blight.

What's more: that there are state and local laws that prohibit such signs. Firefly disputes that.

They refer to a code for taxis that allows for illuminated ads as long as the screens are small and not so bright.

Some on the council are pushing for a repeal of that taxi code and a definitive ban on the signs.

About safety: Firefly says the rooftop displays are angled to be aimed at pedestrians, not visible to a drivers behind someone like Gonzalez. He said there is another side to safety that should be considered.

"Without the help from (Firefly), I have to drive many more hours, and that is dangerous," he said.

Firefly says it's hired an outside law firm to help it navigate city rules as they lobby city leaders and seek support from the public moving forward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessadvertisingubertaxilyftLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
NEXT Trucking nets $97 million, plus more top funding news for Los Angeles companies
The 3 best bridal spots in Anaheim
Soboba Casino Resort opens in San Jacinto
In bloom: Anaheim's top 5 florists, ranked
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders after leading chase with shredded tires
Wet February alleviates drought in California
LAPD LAWSUIT: 'Men keep their jobs, women get fired'
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Pasadena teacher surprised with $25K Milken award
Willem Dafoe enjoys 4th Oscar nomination for 'At Eternity's Gate'
ICE: Armed suspect in Napa shootout deported 3 times
Santa Ana PD using new 3D technology to survey crime scenes
Show More
Antelope Valley residents wake up to inches of snow
Snow caused temporary closure of Grapevine
OC officials say 25 percent of 415 human-trafficking victims were minors
I-15 at Nevada-California line reopens after weather closure
LA aiming to recycle all wastewater
More News