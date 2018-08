The Los Angeles Times is moving out of its historic downtown building and heading to El Segundo.New owner Patrick Soon-Shiong made the announcement on Friday to employees. He said the move will happen when the newspaper's lease is up on June 30.Soon-Shiong has ties to El Segundo as he's part owner of the L.A. Lakers, who have a practice facility there.He says he wants to build a state-of-the-art facility for the paper in the area.