Coronavirus California

LA City Council to consider allowing businesses to require patrons to wear masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday will consider giving authority to business owners to refuse service to patrons who do not wear masks on their premises.

"Small business owners and their employees are risking their lives to stay afloat in the midst of this economic and public health crisis,'' said Councilman Herb Wesson, who authored the proposed requirement in July.

"Wearing a mask saves lives, and this simple, common-sense law will save lives and allow us to beat this virus sooner rather than later.''

Wesson said his motion came after major setbacks'' in July regarding COVID-19 and the response to it in Los Angeles and the state of California. Since then, Los Angeles County has surpassed 7,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

"Koreatown's small business owners should not have to choose between going to work and their safety,'' said Laura Jeon, president of the Korean American Federation Los Angeles. "This motion by Councilman Wesson will go a long way to keeping our small businesses and their employees healthy and, by extension, our community as a whole.''

If the ordinance is adopted, the policy would go into effect immediately, and would end after the city's Safer at Home orders are lifted.

Outdoor dining may become permanent option in Los Angeles

There might be a light at the end of the tunnel for some Los Angeles restaurants struggling to stay afloat.

