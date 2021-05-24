Business

Lady Gaga helps The Abbey celebrate 30 years in West Hollywood

For the past three decades, the restaurant has been a gathering place and safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
EMBED <>More Videos

Lady Gaga helps The Abbey celebrate 30 years in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the world's best LGBTQ+ bars rolled out the rainbow carpet for its 30th anniversary on Sunday.

Superstar Lady Gaga helped The Abbey Food and Bar celebrate the big day in West Hollywood.

The party included music, brunch and a drag show.



The Abbey has grown from a small coffee shop to a thriving spot with four bars and a full menu.

The City of West Hollywood officially declared it "The Abbey Day" -- and "Born This Way Day," also honoring Lady Gaga's iconic album.



MORE | Meet the man who designed face masks for Lady Gaga
EMBED More News Videos

"Just seeing how many times my name has been listed next to Lady Gaga, and other wonderful designers that I love like Valentino, that's an honor and very humbling." San Francisco-based designer Lance Victor Moore describes what it was like designing face masks for Lady Gaga at the 2020 VMAs.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswest hollywoodlos angeles countylgbtq+lgbtq+ pridebarlady gagaretailrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to lift capacity limits, other restrictions June 15
Evacuation orders issued for Jurupa Valley fire
Aiden Leos' memory honored by OC school where he was student
New Airstream travel trailer features built-in 'work from home' space
Only in Las Vegas: Strip club holds COVID vaccination clinic
LAUSD to open for in-person learning 5 days a week
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Show More
More than 20 arrests in 2nd night of Huntington Beach street party
1 killed in multi-vehicle Reseda crash caught on video
Man arrested in car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway
CA laws may soon stop using term 'alien' to describe non-US citizens
North Hollywood High School team wins National Science Bowl
More TOP STORIES News