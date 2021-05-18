Business

Las Vegas will fully reopen and return to pre-pandemic guidelines on June 1

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- The next time you go to Vegas, expect it to look a lot like 2019.

County lawmakers voted Tuesday to return to pre-pandemic guidelines on June 1. They agreed to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and dropped plans to tie business occupancy to COVID-19 vaccination rates.

That means COVID-related restrictions on things like large gatherings, capacity limits, dancing and more will be lifted.

Masks and social distancing will also not be required for fully vaccinated people -- with a few exceptions.

Individual businesses can still require customers to wear masks, and masks are still needed for certain travel.

Most Vegas casinos are already back to 100% capacity and no social distancing under the oversight of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
