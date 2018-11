Lauren Conrad's Little Market debuts in Pacific Palisades

A new gift shop, offering home decor, accessories and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Pacific Palisades, called The Little Market , is located at 1010 Swarthmore Ave., Suite 5-102.This is the first retail store for the e-commerce site, which was founded in 2013 by reality star Lauren Conrad and her best friend Hannah Skvarla. According to its website , the nonprofit aims to connect female artisans around the world to a marketplace.In the shop, customers can buy a wide variety of handmade goods from artisans across the globe, including customizable candles, leather tote bags and wooden serving bowls.The new gift shop has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.Ryan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "Where to begin? I had such a great experience at The Little Market. Everyone at the store was super friendly, helpful, and informative. I had no idea that the Little Market was founded to empower women around the world, and it was so awesome to see such a positive business thriving in Los Angeles."Yelper Elsa C. added , "The best gifts that also give back to women entrepreneurs. Go to Pacific Palisades and support women-owned businesses."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Little Market is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.