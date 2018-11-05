Lauren Conrad's Little Market debuts in Pacific Palisades

A new gift shop, offering home decor, accessories and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Pacific Palisades, called The Little Market, is located at 1010 Swarthmore Ave., Suite 5-102.
This is the first retail store for the e-commerce site, which was founded in 2013 by reality star Lauren Conrad and her best friend Hannah Skvarla. According to its website, the nonprofit aims to connect female artisans around the world to a marketplace.
In the shop, customers can buy a wide variety of handmade goods from artisans across the globe, including customizable candles, leather tote bags and wooden serving bowls.
The new gift shop has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Ryan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "Where to begin? I had such a great experience at The Little Market. Everyone at the store was super friendly, helpful, and informative. I had no idea that the Little Market was founded to empower women around the world, and it was so awesome to see such a positive business thriving in Los Angeles."
Yelper Elsa C. added, "The best gifts that also give back to women entrepreneurs. Go to Pacific Palisades and support women-owned businesses."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Little Market is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
