'Lavish Nail Bar And Organic Spa' Debuts In Rancho Park

A new nail salon and waxing spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Rancho Park, called Lavish Nail Bar and Organic Spa, is located at 11203 National Blvd.
This newcomer features an array of services like waxing, manicures, pedicures and more.
Expect to see manicure and pedicure packages which include a green tea softening soak, an exfoliating sea salt scrub, massage and an "All Natural" treatment with a hot water and lime soak, soy-based non-toxic polish remover, a walnut scrub and moisturizing lotion.
In addition to offering individualized appointments, the salon accommodates private parties for wedding showers, birthday parties and more.
With a five-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Lavish Nail Bar and Organic Spa is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Emily C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 29th, said: "In love! They turned out so great and and it was for such an affordable price. Great advice on the color choice. Very peaceful and quiet nail salon. Five stars overall! Thank you so much Ryan!"
Yelper Brett C. added: "Great new nail salon! I stopped by yesterday after hearing about Lavish on NextDoor and I am so glad I did. It was a lovely experience full of nice touches."
And Suzi S. said: "The salon seems to be professionally designed with hues of gray. Their chairs are super cushy, and while they don't have spa pedicure chairs, I was ready to purr in this chair, and did not miss the massaging chairs at all. Oh, and the music was so relaxing!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lavish Nail Bar and Organic Spa is open Monday-Saturday from 9:30am-7:30pm, and Sunday from 9:30am-6pm.
