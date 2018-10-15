Lazy Acres Market opens branch in Hermosa Beach

Lazy Acres Market opened up shop in Hermosa Beach, and the chain's management wants customers to think of it as a farmers market, not just your average grocery store.The recent grand opening for the 29,563-square-foot store offered plenty of free samples and buy-one-get-one-free deals. The store is the chain's fifth location.The store's motto is "Live healthy. Eat well." The Hermosa Beach location features all clean products, with no artificial colors, preservatives or chemicals.Customers can learn how to prepare those clean foods in the store's teaching kitchen, which is called "The Pier Room."The store offers several prepared items, including sushi and poke bowls. The freshly prepared food section of the store also features entrees, soups, an organic salad bar, sandwiches, a burrito bar, artisan bread and sweets.Lazy Acres also has plenty of outdoor seating and a large outdoor floral department.The star of the grand opening was the store's bees. Rescue bees live in the store's hive, coming and going as they please through a chute in the ceiling.The Hermosa Beach store employs 150 people.