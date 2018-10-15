BUSINESS

Lazy Acres Market opens branch in Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Lazy Acres Market opened up shop in Hermosa Beach, and the chain's management wants customers to think of it as a farmers market, not just your average grocery store.


The recent grand opening for the 29,563-square-foot store offered plenty of free samples and buy-one-get-one-free deals. The store is the chain's fifth location.

The store's motto is "Live healthy. Eat well." The Hermosa Beach location features all clean products, with no artificial colors, preservatives or chemicals.

Customers can learn how to prepare those clean foods in the store's teaching kitchen, which is called "The Pier Room."

The store offers several prepared items, including sushi and poke bowls. The freshly prepared food section of the store also features entrees, soups, an organic salad bar, sandwiches, a burrito bar, artisan bread and sweets.

Lazy Acres also has plenty of outdoor seating and a large outdoor floral department.

The star of the grand opening was the store's bees. Rescue bees live in the store's hive, coming and going as they please through a chute in the ceiling.

The Hermosa Beach store employs 150 people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodshoppinghealth foodHermosa BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Carson homeowners get state tax break for Shell Oil payments
Latina's eco-conscious clothing line
More Business
Top Stories
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Person of interest sought after baby found in Lakewood Walmart
Orange man accused of breaking into home, leaving semen on laptop
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Sexual assault suspect sought for attacking woman in Arcadia
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
Show More
16-year-old Fresno boy shoots, kills dad strangling his mom
Sewage spill shuts down Huntington Harbour to swimmers
VIDEO: Man throws Bird scooters through window of Venice bar
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown
More News