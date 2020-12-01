LGBTQ Latinx bar Noa Noa Place to open in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While some businesses are closing during the pandemic, there's a new one getting ready to open in Boyle Heights called Noa Noa Place.
Co-owner Luis Octavio said their establishment was inspired by the late Mexican singer Juan Gabriel's song 'El Noa Noa.'
"Where everything is going to be different just as what the song that inspired us to do this mentions and it's going to be a Queer Latinx bar-pizzeria place," said Octavio about Noa Noa Place.
Part of the song's lyrics in Spanish translate to: Want to dance tonight? Let's go to the Noa, Noa ... this is a place with a good atmosphere, where everything is different.
"The song is an anthem to the Queer Latinx community and hoping that one day there would be a place just like the song says where everything is different and you have a great time," said Octavio. "So Noa Noa Place will be a great time."
The restaurant-bar, located near First and Soto street, is set to open Dec. 5. Due to the current safety orders they will only offer take out for now.
For those waiting in line they can enjoy Instagramable setups that are reflective of the LGBTQ and Latinx community, according to Octavio.
"Come visit, you're going to see what the place looks like, you're going to see what it will potentially be when this is over. And when perhaps we're able to dine out again," Octavio said.
The co-owner said there aren't many venues for the Latinx LGBTQ community because most places only have Latin-theme nights once or twice a week.
They hope Noa Noa Place will change that.
"And so for that reason, we feel like not just in Boyle Heights, but any community really needs to have a space that is Queer Latinx 24/7 every day of the week," Octavio said.
