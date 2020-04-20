Coronavirus

Sunland ice cream truck business struggling, unable to get funds from government's Paycheck Protection Program

Like millions of small business owners across the country, a local ice cream truck company was unsuccessful getting a loan through the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program.
By
SUNLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A small business owner in Los Angeles County is frustrated after applying for a government loan and receiving nothing. It's a problem so many are dealing with right now.

As we transition through spring, closer to those hot summer months, business should be booming for those in the ice cream industry.

MORE: Government small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
EMBED More News Videos

The government's paycheck protection loan program for small businesses is on hold.


"This time of the year, April through October, I should be making minimum $30-$45,000 in gross sales." said Michael Musantry, owner of All American Softy.

Instead, Musantry says sales have plummeted with only two of his five ice cream trucks still operating amid the coronavirus crisis.

His bread and butter where he generally made most of his money wasn't from neighborhoods, but from corporate clients.

"Big businesses have closed now, corporations used to, you know, book us to give ice cream to all their employees. Almost all the private parties now are canceling," Musantry said.

That's why a few weeks ago, he applied for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration and its Paycheck Protection Program.

MORE: Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
EMBED More News Videos


This past week, the SBA said it processed 14 years worth of loans in less than 14 days, and the money was gone.

Musantry was hoping for $10,000.

"Nothing, it's like pulling teeth, talking to a wall, it's not happening," Musantry said.

Despite the current stress, he's confident he'll bounce back once businesses open back up.

"I've got a good feeling that when it does come back, that I'll be stronger and might have to get another truck, but in the meantime to hold down the fort is very, very difficult." Musantry said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeles countysunland tujungabusinesssmall businesscoronavirusice creamcovid 19be localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: CA's strawberry industry could see 30% loss
LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger discusses loosening stay-home restrictions
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have coronavirus, study finds
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have coronavirus, study finds
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Garcetti to release budget proposal likely to include service cuts, furloughs
Coronavirus: Ventura County begins loosening restrictions
Show More
Coronavirus: CA's strawberry industry could see 30% loss
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
Coronavirus: LAUSD expects nearly $200 million in extra costs for rest of school year
This Inglewood program is making free hand sanitizer from aftershave
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
More TOP STORIES News