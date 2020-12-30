Orange County shoppers supporting downtown businesses during pandemic shutdowns

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Like small businesses across the country, retailers and restaurants in Orange County are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.Some small retailers say they sometimes see customers come in and shop simply for the sake of helping support local business.They say they're doing their best to provide service to customers while at the same time maintaining a safe, clean environment with masks and social distancing.Some of those retailers may see help, with a new state relief program for small businesses starting to accept applications this week.For more on how Orange County businesses are surviving, watch the video above.