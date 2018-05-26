Long Beach business opens 1st-ever fitness parklet

Muscle Beach, meet Abs Avenue. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia was on hand for the opening of the city's first-ever fitness parklet.A parklet is basically an extension of public sidewalk space into what otherwise would have been metered street parking. Most parklets are used by restaurants for more dining space.Groundwork Fitness has expanded into the street, putting the "out" in workout. The gym's owner is hoping the energy of their gym spills out onto the street, engaging with the community.By breaking the mold for parklets, the city is looking for others to expand their businesses.