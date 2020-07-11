Long Beach businesses adapt new ways to keep doors open during unpredictable season prompted by COVID-19

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a tense time for businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic, and some reopened only to be quickly shut back down.BoxHaus in Long Beach is back in business, but like many places, it has had to adjust to the "new normal.""We went virtual. And we created on-demand space. So we pivoted with what we had and what was available," said Andre Huseman with Boxhaus.Along Belmont Shore's popular 2nd Street, the parking spaces were transformed into outdoor dining spots to help restaurants make up for lost seating due to physical distancing requirements."We were actually able to get 36 additional seats out there," said Rod Frontino, owner of Dogz and Grill.The Aquarium of the Pacific offered discounted admission to try to draw people to its outdoor exhibits, from the seals and sea lions habitat to the sharks and rays in the touch pools.At Penelope Pots, owner Jackie Miller says she was about to open her new shop when the stay-at-home order hit in March."To have that come to a screeching halt with no warning was really disappointing," Miller said.She added that the original plan to hold special events is gone for now, with the focus now shifting to retail.With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, she is worried about another shutdown."We see fluctuations during the weeks and we're just hoping the numbers go down and business can go up," Miller said.For the Aquarium of the Pacific, admission to the outdoor areas is $12 per person from now until July 24. Reservations are not required.