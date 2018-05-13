BUSINESS

Long Beach Exchange starting to take shape with popular businesses

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Long Beach Exchange is now about 80 percent leased and starting to take shape.


The Long Beach development won't have its official grand opening until September. Until then, big-name retailers are making their mark.

All three anchor stores are now open, and more known names, like In-N-Out Burger, are being constructed.

LBX is in the shadow of Long Beach Airport, and it has three airport-themed areas.

The airport isn't the only connection to aeronautics. LBX sits in an area called Douglas Park. A little more than two years ago it was home to Boeing and Douglas Aircraft.
