Long Beach Exchange starting to take shape with popular businesses

The Long Beach Exchange is now about 80 percent leased and starting to take shape.The Long Beach development won't have its official grand opening until September. Until then, big-name retailers are making their mark.All three anchor stores are now open, and more known names, like In-N-Out Burger, are being constructed.LBX is in the shadow of Long Beach Airport, and it has three airport-themed areas.The airport isn't the only connection to aeronautics. LBX sits in an area called Douglas Park. A little more than two years ago it was home to Boeing and Douglas Aircraft.