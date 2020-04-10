community journalist

Long Beach mom's subscription box keeps kids educated during COVID-19

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Parents around the globe are tasked with keeping their children entertained for hours on end during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Long Beach mom found a way to keep small kids not only amused but also educated.

"Tinkering Toddler Crates is an activity box for three to five-year-olds," said founder Lisa Prins. "Each month, it's a different theme and they're all designed to help children meet their developmental milestones."

When Prins' five-year-old son, Jackson, was born premature, she developed activities to help him meet his developmental milestones.

"I ended up forming a little playgroup here in Long Beach," Prins said. "That kind of morphed into this idea of being able to share my ideas with a larger audience, packaging them up and mailing them out to other families across the U.S."

Prins worked as an educator for eight years before launching her business in 2017.

"I saw kids that were severely behind academically," Prins said. "I saw what they needed. Those foundational skills that they didn't have that, had they started when they were in early childhood education, they would have been doing a lot better academically in school later on."

The monthly subscription box includes step-by-step instructions and materials for three hands-on activities.

"Especially during this time when everyone is social distancing and stay away from stores, this is the perfect crate because everything comes supplied in the box," Long Beach mom and customer Monique Muro said.

A subscription to Tinkering Toddler Crates costs around $30 per month. For more information, visit their website.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19social distancinglong beachchildreneducationbusinesssmall businesscraftsteachertoddler
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Inglewood Senegalese shop is repurposing fabric to make and donate masks
USC Hospitals receive 11,000 orchids as gift during COVID-19
Norwalk brothers celebrate birthday during stay-at-home order
Silver Lake community starts group to run errands for those who can't leave home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: LA County extends 'safer at home' order
Coronavirus updates: LA County health briefing
Burbank explosion: Fire erupts at power substation
COVID-19 antibody testing begins in LA County
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
Coronavirus : Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits
Show More
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds
Stricter mask rules taking effect in many SoCal cities
LA County to require face coverings countywide starting April 15
SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected on Friday
CA farm workers practice physical distancing as they continue work in fields
More TOP STORIES News