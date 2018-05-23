BUSINESS

Long Beach Salvation Army planning expansion

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The Salvation Army in Long Beach is looking to expand.



The Citadel Campus got the go-ahead from the Long Beach Planning Commission for its third and final phase.

The plan calls for a 23,000 square-foot gymnasium and a youth soccer field.

The 3.6-acre lot would also include new fencing and landscaping.

The redevelopment of the Salvation's Citadel Campus started in 2014.

The first two phases created a space for social services and a chapel.

The Long Beach City Council now has to sign off on the plan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssalvation armydevelopmentLong BeachLos Angeles County
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News