Looking to get inked? Here are Culver City's top 4 tattoo shops

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Culver City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking to get inked.
1. Del Rey Tattoo
Photo: Del Rey Tattoo/Yelp
Topping the list is Del Rey Tattoo. Located at 6502 Arizona Ave. in Fox Hills, the piercing and tattoo shop is the highest rated tattoo spot in Culver City, boasting five stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp.
According to its Yelp page, the shop is dedicated to the art of body modification and specializes in both custom tattoos and body piercings.
Yelper J C., who reviewed the popular tattoo spot on Oct. 2, wrote, "Came back to get a rib tattoo and Tomas was amazing! He helped create the perfect image to match an idea I had in my head and did such an amazing job executing the tattoo beyond my vision."
2. Evermore Tattoo Co.
Photo: Evermore Tattoo Co./Yelp
Next up is Culver West's Evermore Tattoo Co., situated at 12967 W. Washington Blvd. With five stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, the tattoo spot has proven to be a local favorite specializing in traditional, neo-traditional, single needle, blackwork and illustrative pieces.
Visit the tattoo shop's Instagram page here for a sampling of the artist's recent work.
3. Tattoo Lab
Photo: Samantha M./Yelp
Washington Culver's Tattoo Lab, located at 10826 Venice Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo spot five stars out of 66 reviews. The shop offers a variety of styles by local artists, while also hosting a number of guest appearances by tattoo artists from across the country, says the business on its website.
"Best tattoo shop ever!" wrote Yelper Zuri C. "Awesome artists and cool atmosphere! I've gotten tattooed by Joel, Jon and Crack -- amazing work by the three of them."
4. One Life Tattoo Studio
PHOTO: One Life Tattoo Studio/YELP
One Life Tattoo Studio, a tattoo spot in Culver City, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11213 Washington Place to see for yourself.
The shop comes courtesy of owner Bernard Buenaventura, explains the business on its website, who opened the studio with help from longtime friends and well known tattooers Nick Alvarez (Guru Tattoo) and Steve Cikos (Golden Daggers Tattoo).
Expect to find a clean, sterile and comforting environment, along with 100 percent custom tattoos personally designed for each individual client.