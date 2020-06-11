SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several Westfield malls in the Los Angeles area have reopened with modified hours and new safety protocols.
The reopenings were allowed as California lifts restrictions that were imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks, shoppers were happy to get back.
"It's amazing, and it's kinda weird to be honest," said Sapir Agam of Sherman Oaks.
While temperatures outside hovered near 100 degrees on Wednesday, shoppers didn't even mind that many of the stores were still closed.
"We're really happy," said Andy Vargas of Sherman Oaks, who brought his family. "The kids were really excited. My wife was waiting for this day. So we came not knowing what to expect. We wanted to see everything normal but we're grateful just to get started."
The malls are following CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of coronavirus, including the use of masks and physical distancing. Hours are also more limited than usual - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"I'm totally fine with it," said Bossco Mitchell of North Hollywood. "Because I know it's about protecting me and protecting our loved ones. I'm out here trying to do what I have to do but I also go home to someone who's there, and I don't want to spread it. So I'm definitely keeping my distance."
Malls reopening gradually in Los Angeles
Several malls have reopened in Los Angeles, although many of their individual stores remain closed.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News