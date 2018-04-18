Manhattan Beach restaurants going strawless

The Manhattan Beach City Council is one step closer to a plastic drinking straw ordinance that, if passed, would require a customer to ask for a straw.But more than 30 restaurants in Manhattan Beach aren't waiting for the new law.They are participating in "Strawless Saturdays" in April.Plastic straws are only given out on request, and many of the establishments are going further.Rock "N Fish, The Strand House and Brewco are going strawless indefinitely, and are now using cardboard straws upon request. The Kettle switched to cardboard straws too and eliminated plastic stir sticks. The restaurant said it was going through 7,000 plastic straws per week.