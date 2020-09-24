unemployment

Many more likely sought US unemployment aid as layoffs persist

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs, which have remained elevated but have been declining as some sectors of the economy have rebounded in the six months since the viral pandemic erupted.

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits each week is still high, and the economy has recovered only about half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are struggling. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal benefit this summer.

At the same time, some newly laid-off people are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as some state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of backlogged claims. California, the largest state, has said it will stop processing new applications for two weeks as it seeks to reduce backlogs and pursue suspected fraud.

EMBED More News Videos

What are your rights if you're a furloughed worker? Here's what you can and cannot do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Riverside police investigating unemployment benefits mail fraud
Best Buy hiring thousands of new employees
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Scammers file fake EDD claims using random addresses: 'It's scary'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor protests: Hundreds march through DTLA
SCE utility equipment eyed as possible source of Bobcat Fire
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Deadly crash shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Gardena
What is causing California's destructive wildfires?
Boy laid to rest in OC after alleged abuse-related death in Idaho
Show More
Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway in Calabasas
LA civil rights leader Connie Rice speaks out against Breonna Taylor decision
Tips to keep students in learning pods safe amid pandemic
Pickup truck drives through protesters in Buffalo, injuring 1
Man fatally shot by OC sheriff's deputies in San Clemente
More TOP STORIES News