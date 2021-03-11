Business

Massive hack disrupts Molson Coors brewing operations

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

FILE - In this June 3, 2018, file photo empty cans of Coors beer sit in beverage holders on the backs of box seats after the ninth inning of a baseball game in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHICAGO -- Molson Coors, the brewer behind the Miller and Coors brands, revealed a "cybersecurity incident" at the company that has disrupted its beer-making operations.

The Chicago-based company said in a regulatory filing Thursday that the hack has taken its systems offline, delaying and disrupting parts of Molson Coors' operations, including its production and shipments.

An investigation into the incident has begun, the company said, and it's "working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible."

"We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident," chief communications and corporate affairs officer Adam Collins. "We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates."

Molson Coors makes dozens of beer, hard seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages.

There have been a number of high-profile cybersecurity incidents recently. For example, hundreds of thousands of Microsoft Exchange users around the world were targeted as part of a Chinese-linked hack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshackingcyberattacku.s. & worldbeersecurity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials expected to release 'red' tier guidelines today
Costa Mesa police shoot knife-wielding suspect during robbery
Stimulus update: Biden to sign COVID relief bill today
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Family seeks justice after woman dies in crash with teen Lamborghini driver
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Evacuation orders remain for OC canyons after mudslide
Show More
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Storm dumps several inches of snow in Wrightwood
With CA vaccine goal in sight, SoCal counties eyeing tier shift
LASD deputy recalls moment girl, 9, exited tear-gassed car
Moderna begins trials for COVID vaccine booster shots
More TOP STORIES News