Business

McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers, minus the calories

You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen?

Well, now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with the just the light of a match.

McDonald's didn't bottle the smell of its iconic quarter-pounder with cheese, but it did put it in a candle. Six different candles to be exact, reported to CNN.

RELATED: Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's nationwide Wednesday with new Shamrock McFlurry

The quarter-pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef votives.



You can burn them individually, or all at once for the ultimate aroma experience.

The candles aren't for sale yet, but you can check them out on McDonald's golden arches unlimited merchandise website.

The iconic fast-food chain has several new items debuting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmcdonald'smcdonaldsu.s. & worldcheeseburger
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Suspect named in killing of 3 Perris men found in cemetery
Prosecutors: LA man conspired with Utah polygamists in fraud scheme
OC retirement community helps nonprofit rebuild after devastating fire
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Crowded field battling for Katie Hill's former seat in Congress
Show More
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, 8th of current racing season
Toni Morrison book banned from IE school due to sexual content
Mom wants apology from Valencia school after son's questioning over gun claim
Mother says her child was forced to have sex on school bus
Bee swarm stings 2 firefighters, 1 officer in Pasadena
More TOP STORIES News