Las Vegas: MGM Resorts, Station casinos get approval to open at 100% capacity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10470225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part of President Joe Biden's new infrastructure plan is calling for an Amtrak link between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

LAS VEGAS -- Gambling giant MGM Resorts International and a local casino operator on Wednesday joined a growing number of Las Vegas operators with state regulatory approval to open gambling floors at 100% capacity with no person-to-person distancing requirement.MGM Resorts said the Nevada Gaming Control Board lifted restrictions for nine Strip properties based on its workforce vaccination rate.That approval applies to casino floors at the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur and Park MGM.Three-foot (0.9-meter) distancing and 80% occupancy restrictions remain at restaurants, swimming pools and other non-gambling areas. Masks are still required.Station Casinos said it gained approval for six sites, including its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch and Palace, Boulder, Sunset and Santa Fe station properties.Clark County lawmakers with jurisdiction over Las Vegas-area businesses have approved plans to allow 100% occupancy once 60% of eligible county residents get a vaccine shot. As of Wednesday, the figure was 47%.Other Las Vegas casinos open at 100% include Wynn Las Vegas, Encore and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the resort now known as the Strat.They showed the Gaming Control Board that at least 80% of employees had received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine.