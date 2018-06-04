BUSINESS

Mickey visits Children's Hospital LA under Disney's $100M plan to help sick kids

Mickey Mouse and friends visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles as part of Disney's commitment to contribute $100 million to children's hospitals around the world. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Mickey Mouse and a few of his closest friends surprised some young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Monday.

The visit was part of a plan to bring $100 million worth of Disney magic to children's hospitals around the world.

"It's really special for our families and patients to see the enthusiasm and the incredible generosity of the Disney family," said Paul Viviano, president and CEO of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Some of Disney's most familiar faces, like Mickey and Donald Duck, doled out high-fives and plenty of toys to the young patients.

But another person making the rounds may have been more familiar to their parents.

Disney CEO Bob Iger along with his executive team also spent the afternoon going from room to room handing out Baby Groot toys and other goodies.

Disney will be distributing that $100 million over the next five years to help re-imagine and improve how children's hospitals work.

"The health and well-being of families and in particular of children around the world is something that's core to the company's values," Iger said.

Details about Disney's plan to donate $100 million to children's hospitals around the world can be found here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
