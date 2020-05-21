unemployment

Millions more people likely sought US unemployment benefits

By Christopher Rugaber

Store for rent sign shows at the closed store in Chicago, Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON -- The government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but that have begun to slow as states allow some businesses to reopen and fewer companies slash jobs.

Millions more people likely filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 36 million sought aid in the previous eight weeks as the coronavirus forced employers to close and sent the economy into a deep recession.

The pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.

The continuing job cuts reflect an economy that is gripped by the worst downturn since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Here's what it's like to be an Instacart shopper
Hundreds of jobs available at KPC Health hospitals in OC, IE
SoCal jobs: AC company adding at least 100 positions
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More businesses open in LA as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
Snow Valley reopening Memorial Day weekend
LA County supervisor calls for more COVID-19 regulations for nursing facilities
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
SoCal doctor explains connection between delirium and COVID-19
Woman blocks 55 Fwy, has sign claiming she's daughter of a serial killer
Show More
Police investigating after man killed, child found shot in Glendale
OC nail salon workers test for COVID-19 to prove they are ready to work
Ventura County approved for more reopenings
Pilot killed when plane from Van Nuys crashes in Santa Maria
Costco lifting some restrictions at stores
More TOP STORIES News