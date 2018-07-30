Mini Target store debuts in Anaheim

A new mini Target store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Anaheim, located at 2222 E. Lincoln Ave., is in the former Kmart space at Anaheim Town Square.
Like the national retailer's other locations, the newest store stocks everything from skin-care products and back-to-school supplies to home appliances and children's toys, but in a smaller package. A built-in Starbucks is on hand as well.
On its website, Target says the smaller format store is "designed for quick and convenient trips, and stocked with locally relevant products at affordable prices."
The new store currently has a 3.5 star rating on Yelp.
Kari L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "Really glad to have a Target here (with a Starbucks, no less). ... Very nice people on staff, all clean and new -- a very welcome addition!"
"Love this new target!" shared Yelper Chelsey M. "It gives the shopping plaza new life and really improves the look of this area. Everything is so shiny and new, and the layout of the store is really organized."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Target is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Friday and 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday.
