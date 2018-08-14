BUSINESS

Moxi Roller Skate Shop now open in Venice, with custom skates and more

Photo: LadyMonique S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new roller skating business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Venice, called Moxi Roller Skate Shop, is located at 1501 Main St.

The store -- with an additional location nestled in Long Beach -- specializes in colorful custom roller skates and wheels in styles like the Moxi Lolly with colored nylon plates or the recently debuted beach bunny skates with vegan vinyl outers. (You can check out the online shop here for a full listing of products.)

Want to get really creative? Come develop custom skates using (almost) any shoe/boot found in your closet. (Visit here for pricing.)

Moxi Rollerskate Shop is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating.

Yelper LadyMonique S., who reviewed the store on July 7, wrote, "I stopped in to buy wheels for my skates, and the staff was so friendly and helpful. They took time to explain the full selection of different types and colors of wheels they carry. I found exactly what I needed."

"Such a great place, filled with an amazing, informative staff," shared Yelper Sophia S. "The inside is creative, open and inviting."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Moxi Rollerskate Shop is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
