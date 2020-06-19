Coronavirus Orange County

Nail salons reopening in Orange County after months-long closure

Nail salons are among the businesses in Orange County allowed to welcome back customers beginning Friday after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Nail salons are among the businesses in Orange County allowed to welcome back customers beginning Friday after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

County health and elected officials announced Thursday that nail salons, piercing and tattoo parlors, massage parlors and skin-care services were allowed to resume operations.

"We're getting our employees back, we're getting our business back and we're getting our clients back," said Christie Nguyen of Studio 18 Nail Bar in Tustin. "Hopefully going forward it's going to be a thriving business, but we don't really know until we're able to open our doors."

Nguyen added it's a huge relief to be able to reopen.

Businesses in the state came under scrutiny after Gov. Gavin Newsom said the first community case of COVID-19 happened in a nail salon.

"This whole thing started in the state of California - the first community spread - in a nail salon," Newsom said in May. "I just want to remind you, remind everybody, of that. I'm very worried about that."

The state last Friday authorized the reopening of nail salons on June 19. Workers and customers will be required to wear face coverings, according to the state guidelines.
