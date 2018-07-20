Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach

A new nail salon has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 200 Main St., Suite 117, the newcomer to Huntington Beach is called Nailed It Nail Bar.
Along with various nail treatments from gel manicures to acrylic, the services on offer include a range of pedicures, facials and body waxing procedures.
In need of relaxation? Come try the spot's signature hot stone pedicure, paraffin treatment or deluxe manicure complete with a neck and shoulder massage. (Visit the website here for additional offerings.)
With three stars on Yelp, Nailed It Nail Bar is still finding its footing.
Ginger C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "Today my 6-year-old daughter and I had a mommy/daughter pamper day here, and it was fantastic! They treated us like queens. Their work was amazing and the foot massage was among the best I've ever had!"
"The most lovely and peaceful nail salon ever," wrote Yelper Linda C. "Marvelous staff, friendly and clean. I just had such a nice time. This is my new nail place!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nailed It Nail Bar is open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
