Need a haircut? New Playa Vista barber shop The Bord Room opens its doors

A new barber shop has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Playa Vista, called The Bord Room , is located at 12655 Jefferson Blvd., Floor 4, inside the WeWork offices.The Bord Room's signature haircut includes a straight razor finish, hot towel service, shampoo, conditioning with massage, and a cold eucalyptus-infused towel at the end. The shop also offers beard and shape-up services, with various trimming and shaving options.The Bord Room has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.Asher H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "First and foremost, Asia delivered a terrific haircut. On top of that, the place is in a dope location--WeWork Playa Vista. Also, I had an incredible glass of whiskey, poured by the owner himself."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Bord Room is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)