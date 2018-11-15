Need a haircut? New Playa Vista barber shop The Bord Room opens its doors

A new barber shop has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Playa Vista, called The Bord Room, is located at 12655 Jefferson Blvd., Floor 4, inside the WeWork offices.
The Bord Room's signature haircut includes a straight razor finish, hot towel service, shampoo, conditioning with massage, and a cold eucalyptus-infused towel at the end. The shop also offers beard and shape-up services, with various trimming and shaving options.
The Bord Room has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Asher H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "First and foremost, Asia delivered a terrific haircut. On top of that, the place is in a dope location--WeWork Playa Vista. Also, I had an incredible glass of whiskey, poured by the owner himself."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Bord Room is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
businessHoodlineLos Angeles