New action-themed escape room brings thrills and chills to Echo Park

Photo: 60out Escape Rooms/Yelp

By Hoodline
Echo Park escape room aficionados have a new option in the neighborhood. The latest in a series of physical adventure games to hit Los Angeles, 60out Escape Rooms is located at 1333 W. Temple St.

Boasting an action-adventure theme, this escape room invites guests to pose as undercover DEA agents trying to bring down the dangerous Juarez Cartel. The experience lasts 60 minutes and can involve two to six players.

With a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, 60out Escape Rooms has been warmly received by patrons.

Stephen R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 20, said, "Wow. This company has an incredible reputation for pushing the envelope, and this is their greatest feat of insane immersion."

And Gene V. said, "We had an amazing time playing Cartel, I won't lie, not the easiest room. Our group of five was perfect for this game, as we needed an incredible amount of attention to detail."

Intrigued? Book a time to check it out. 60out Escape Rooms is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
