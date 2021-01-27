small business

Commission-free pickup and delivery app Kurb n Go helps local restaurants struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

The new online ordering app Kurb n Go is commission free, which helps struggling local restaurants and small businesses bring in more revenue during the pandemic.
By
CORONA (KABC) -- There's a new app Kurb n Go that's helping local restaurants.

When you order delivery from restaurants using Grub Hub, Uber Eats, DoorDash and others, the apps charge the businesses upwards of 30% commissions in some cases; some even hit you with a fee.

"People are ordering out more they find that that's important during the pandemic to help their neighborhood and their community. Those online ordering apps really cut into the revenue and profits of these restaurants big time and people don't realize that," said Sarah Eley of Kurb n Go.

Some restaurants are barely staying afloat. Others are going under. Eley and her team created Kurb n Go (yes KURB with a K) in hopes of changing that.

The online ordering app is helping restaurants and small businesses bring in more revenue during the pandemic. It debuted five months ago and creators of the app say a 100 restaurants have signed up to use the service so far.

"We're not making any money from this app. It's free to restaurants and free to users," said Eley. "We own a software development company and we thought 'what can we do with our skills to really help the community?"

One restaurant owner says Kurb n Go has provided their business a life line.

"These other apps were charging 30% commissions and we were going crazy and Kurb n Go came along they said no commissions, no fees for this and we hopped into that and it was a no brainer. It has worked so well for us as well as customers. It's easy to use," said Sumit Sharma.

Even as the Governor lifts restrictions on California restaurants allowing the businesses to resume outdoor dining, many people will still depend on ordering take out and the creators of Kurb n Go say they hope the service will help businesses turn a profit during these tough days.
