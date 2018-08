New barbershop Hammer & Nails now open in West Hollywood

A new combination barbershop and "man cave" has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 7141 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 100 in West Hollywood, the newcomer is called Hammer & Nails In addition to cuts and a shave, Hammer & Nails offers complimentary libations, noise canceling headphones and a personal TV screen with remote.Hand and foot care is available as well, with services ranging from classic manicures and pedicures to specialty offerings such as the Big Daddy Aromatherapy Combo -- traditional hand and foot care topped with an exfoliating sugar cane scrub, cuticle care, a lemon and peppermint-infused warm oil soak and more. (A full list of services provided can be found here .)Hammer & Nails has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.Mark R., who reviewed the new spot on July 21, wrote, "I went to Hammer & Nails for my haircut and Sarah did a great job. She's incredibly friendly and knows how to execute a perfect fade.""If you're looking to get a clean cut, look no further," shared Yelper Bob J. "Hammer & Nails is where I found the best barber in the entire world. His name is Chris and let me tell you. This man has magic hands."Head on over to check it out: Hammer & Nails is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.