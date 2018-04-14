BUSINESS

New bill could combat California truck driver wage theft at LA, Long Beach ports

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A new state bill could help combat wage theft for truck drivers in California's ports.


The "Dignity in the Driver's Seat" bill is aimed at retailers. If passed, it would hold retailers jointly liable for trucking companies that don't pay a fair wage.

It would make retailers pay if they do business with a trucking company with unpaid final judgements due to a wage theft suit, and the bill also targets companies who misclassify their truckers as independent contractors.

The mayors of both Long Beach and Los Angeles support the bill.
