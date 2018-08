The Lomita City Council has approved a new brewery to open in a shopping plaza at 2308 Pacific Coast Hwy.Project Barley, a nanobrewery, is scheduled to start hopping later this year. That makes two breweries Lomita has approved recenty.Burnin' Daylight Brewing Co. was approved last year, and is now under construction. The South Bay has one of the highest concentrations of craft breweries in Southern California.