New custom sandal store Amanu now open in West Hollywood

Photo: Amanu/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new custom shoe store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Amanu, the fresh addition is located at 605 W. Knoll Drive in West Hollywood on the corner of Melrose Avenue.

The store "celebrates a timeless, human moment to create a made-to-measure sandal -- right in front of your eyes," the company sayson its website, using fine Italian materials and "techniques that have been passed down for generations."

Voted one of the "must-have sandals for summer" by Vogue, the spot offers true personalization, with over 400 customizable possibilities. Choose from 10 core silhouettes, two leather sole options and five strap materials to create the custom sandal that speaks to you. (You can view the collection here.)

With just one review so far, Amanu has already made a positive impression.

Yelper Katherine J., who reviewed the new spot, Aug. 3, wrote, "Amanu is perfect for the shopper who loves a one-of-a-kind product, because it's made specially for you. Their custom-made sandals are chic, versatile and incredibly reasonable for the service they're providing. I have one pair and can't wait to go back for more!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Amanu is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
