New department store Dover Steet Market Los Angeles now open in Downtown

Photo: Anne Explores LA +/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new department store has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 606-608 Imperial St. in Downtown, the new addition is called Dover Steet Market Los Angeles.

Founded by Commes des Garcons designer Red Kawakubo, this is the sixth installment of the global multi-brand retail shop.

The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Andrew G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 24, wrote, "I've been to the store in London and loved it. It feels like a living gallery inside. The salespeople were stylish, warm, talkative and eager to share all kinds of information about the goods for sale."

Yelper Andrew W. added, "Dover Street Market is a collection of fashion brands, accessories, bric-a-brac and whatnot. Dover Street Market is a very special place, and Los Angeles is lucky to have been chosen to host one."

And Liam W. wrote, "DSMLA is absolutely incredible. Think of it as a giant gallery with an installation for each brand. The store has men's clothes, women's clothes, jewelry, makeup, sneakers, accessories and more."

Head on over to check it out: Dover Steet Market Los Angeles is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
