New florist Dolce Fiore now open in Glendale, with handcrafted arrangements and more

Photo: Dolce Fiore/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new florist has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Dolce Fiore, the new arrival is located at 407 W. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

Dolce Fiore specializes in custom, handcrafted floral arrangements for weddings and events. It also offers a range of bouquets and centerpieces for smaller occasions including prom and graduation, which start at $75. (Check out some of the shop's offerings here.)

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Dolce Fiore seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Chris S. said, "My absolute favorite florist! The team was so kind and listened to every detail I envisioned for my engagement party, bridal shower and wedding. My florals were just perfect."

And Martin H. said, "They provide the nicest, freshest, long lasting flowers in Los Angeles, and I have been to multiple florists around the city. If you are trying to pay fair prices and get one-of-a-kind flower arrangements, definitely give this place a try -- they have earned my business."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dolce Fiore is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
