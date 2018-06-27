BUSINESS

New furniture store Z Living Concept brings live edge tables and more to Pasadena

Photo: Z Living Concept/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new boutique furniture store featuring contemporary minimalist designs has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Pasadena, called Z Living Concept, is located at 979 E. Colorado Blvd.

Handmade pieces by various independent designers are on offer, as well as furniture that blends traditional and modern styles.

Expect to find an assortment of home accessories like pillows, table runners and pendant lights, along with the establishment's collection of signature live edge tables, made from the natural curves of a single tree. (Visit the website here for the current online catalog.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Z Living Concept currently has a five-star rating.

Helena M., whoreviewed the new spot on May 22, wrote, "Walked by this place today and had to stop in! Such beautiful pieces! The owner Catherine was very sweet and fun to talk to. The live edge tables are so mesmerizing, I could look at them forever."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Z Living Concept is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.)
