Business

New high-tech fix is sweet news for ice cream lovers

By John Clark
Has this ever happened to you: You dash into your neighborhood fast food restaurant with a strong hankering for ice cream only to find the soft-serve machine is down -- again!

Well, help is on the way.

A high-tech upgrade is coming to ice cream machines at fast food establishments.

The soft-serve machines are notorious for being out of service at McDonald's. But Bloomberg reports new software from Kytch is being installed to make them easier to fix.

Kytch's website says its software "connects to ice cream machines to provide remote control, real-time data & analytics and AI-powered predictive maintenance."

The news service says Burger King is also installing the software. Enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfyi ice creamtechnologyice cream
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through Tustin apartment complex
Van Nuys shooting leaves two people dead, LAPD says
Blues player collapses during Ducks game in Anaheim
LA County program aims to keep homeless from returning to jail
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH primary, giving Dems 2 front-runners
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana
LAPD chase ends in violent North Hollywood crash
Show More
Santa Ana PD officer donating kidney to former police partner
Video captures brazen robbery at Hollywood 7-Eleven store
San Bernardino police ask for help solving 5 murders
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
More TOP STORIES News