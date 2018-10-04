BUSINESS

New nail salon Polish Avenue Mani Pedi now open in Orange

Photo: Polish Avenue Mani Pedi/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Polish Avenue Mani Pedi, is located at 2610 E. Chapman Ave.

The modern, upscale nail salon -- complete with chandeliers and massage chairs -- touts its commitment to clean hygiene and customer health, going through great lengths to sterilize and provide sanitary equipment for customers, according to its business site.

Services include nail enhancements, gel manicures and waxing, as well as deluxe pedicures with softening sea salt foot soak. (You can check out the full array of services here.)

Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.

Shawn X., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 2, wrote, "This is my second time here and I am happy to say that both experiences exceeded expectations. The facility's clean and nicely appointed, and the staff is friendly and professional."

"This salon is beautiful!" added Yelper Molly T. "It is bright and clean, and super comfortable! I was able to make an appointment with little notice and was given great customer service."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Polish Avenue Mani Pedi is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineOrange
BUSINESS
Explore the 3 newest businesses to open in Anaheim
New shop AY Flowers opens its doors in Glendale
Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Yorba Linda
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Family of slain Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker files claim against LAPD
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Hate letter sent to elementary school principal in Highland
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Cool Kid Lexie Peltola helps kids learn to read in Santa Clarita
Sherman Oaks group rescues dogs allegedly abused by owner
Show More
OC woman, 64, charged with murdering her mother, 92
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
37 pounds of meth found in car during traffic stop in Downey
Fast-food workers hold strike in Monterey Park as part of fight to unionize
More News