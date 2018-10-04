New nail salon Polish Avenue Mani Pedi now open in Orange

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Polish Avenue Mani Pedi, is located at 2610 E. Chapman Ave.
The modern, upscale nail salon -- complete with chandeliers and massage chairs -- touts its commitment to clean hygiene and customer health, going through great lengths to sterilize and provide sanitary equipment for customers, according to its business site.
Services include nail enhancements, gel manicures and waxing, as well as deluxe pedicures with softening sea salt foot soak. (You can check out the full array of services here.)
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds a four-star rating.
Shawn X., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 2, wrote, "This is my second time here and I am happy to say that both experiences exceeded expectations. The facility's clean and nicely appointed, and the staff is friendly and professional."
"This salon is beautiful!" added Yelper Molly T. "It is bright and clean, and super comfortable! I was able to make an appointment with little notice and was given great customer service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Polish Avenue Mani Pedi is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
