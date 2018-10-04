A new flower shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called AY Flowers, the new arrival is located at 6500 San Fernando Road in Glendale.
The spot offers fresh and colorful flowers for all occasions, from white lilies and black tulips to yellow and red roses.
Gift baskets with fruit and wine are available as well, along with specialty event arrangements and boxed sets. (Take a look at the online store here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, AY Flowers is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Shona G., who reviewed the new shop on Sept. 27, wrote, "You feel like you're at a high-class environment with very pleasant people and gorgeous flowers! What a nice place to be."
"Best flower shop I've ever been to," added Yelper Anna P. "Amazing selection, great florist and good customer service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. AY Flowers is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
New shop AY Flowers opens its doors in Glendale
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News