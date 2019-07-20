Business

Pampers' new line of diapers track your baby's urinating and sleeping patters

Calling all new parents! Pampers is coming out with a line of smart diapers designed to track when your baby urinates and identify patterns.

The Lumi by Pampers line works with an activity sensor on the front of the diaper.

That sensor will also track the infant's sleeping patterns and send all the information to a corresponding mobile app.

The new line will come with a baby monitor and a 10-day supply of diapers.

The company has not said how much the smart diapers will cost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbabiestechnologyu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Compton boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Man sought by police after ex-fiancee and her mother attacked
Husband suspects foul play after wife goes missing in Mojave Desert
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Panorama City teacher arrested on child pornography charge
Family with infant found living in flood control area in Highland
Passenger train service breaks ground in Redlands
Show More
Break Room 86, secret '80s-themed bar, is sight to behold
Alleged SoCal scammers forged signatures to sell property, police say
Family of teen fatally shot by Fullerton police files claim with city
Huntington Park technical college to close its doors
3 suspects arrested after high-speed chase through L.A., SFV
More TOP STORIES News