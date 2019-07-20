Pampers' new line of diapers track your baby's urinating and sleeping patters

Calling all new parents! Pampers is coming out with a line of smart diapers designed to track when your baby urinates and identify patterns.The Lumi by Pampers line works with an activity sensor on the front of the diaper.That sensor will also track the infant's sleeping patterns and send all the information to a corresponding mobile app.The new line will come with a baby monitor and a 10-day supply of diapers.The company has not said how much the smart diapers will cost.