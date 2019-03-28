Business

New tattoo spot Dark Moon Studios now open in Beverly Grove

Photo: Ojani C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get tattoo and more? A new business is here to help. Called Dark Moon Studios, the fresh addition is located at 165 S. Crescent Heights Blvd. in Beverly Grove.

Dark Moon Studios is an appointment-only shop for custom tattoos. The shop has three resident artists who base their prices on how long each tattoo will take. While walk-ins can't be accommodated, you can always stop by to ask questions or to book an appointment with an artist.

Dark Moon Studios has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Ojani C. wrote, "I love the shop! Angel is such a talented artist. She did my right sleeve, and my other side as well. ... If you are looking for a great artist, definitely come here! Everyone is friendly and it's such a chill environment!"

Head on over to check it out: Dark Moon Studios is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Friday.)

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleshoodline
TOP STORIES
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
San Pedro shooting leaves 2 men dead; assailant sought
SoCal man gets 20 years for fatal Kansas 'swatting' incident
Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Whipping to be restricted in California horse races
Kangaroo rats ninja-kick snakes trying to attack them: VIDEO
Person detained is not suspect in brutal rape at Metro station
Show More
LA sheriff's deputy fights back against stalking, abuse accusations
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
Eyewitness This: $4 charge proposed for driving to Westside, millions in CA exposed to ID theft risk, Babe Ruth card for $2
Fontana man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to LA's Westside
More TOP STORIES News