New tattoo spot Dark Moon Studios now open in Beverly Grove

Looking for a new spot to get tattoo and more? A new business is here to help. Called Dark Moon Studios, the fresh addition is located at 165 S. Crescent Heights Blvd. in Beverly Grove.
Dark Moon Studios is an appointment-only shop for custom tattoos. The shop has three resident artists who base their prices on how long each tattoo will take. While walk-ins can't be accommodated, you can always stop by to ask questions or to book an appointment with an artist.
Dark Moon Studios has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Ojani C. wrote, "I love the shop! Angel is such a talented artist. She did my right sleeve, and my other side as well. ... If you are looking for a great artist, definitely come here! Everyone is friendly and it's such a chill environment!"
Head on over to check it out: Dark Moon Studios is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Friday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
