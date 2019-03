New tattoo spot Dark Moon Studios now open in Beverly Grove

Looking for a new spot to get tattoo and more? A new business is here to help. Called Dark Moon Studios , the fresh addition is located at 165 S. Crescent Heights Blvd. in Beverly Grove.Dark Moon Studios is an appointment-only shop for custom tattoos. The shop has three resident artists who base their prices on how long each tattoo will take. While walk-ins can't be accommodated, you can always stop by to ask questions or to book an appointment with an artist.Dark Moon Studios has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Ojani C. wrote , "I love the shop! Angel is such a talented artist. She did my right sleeve, and my other side as well. ... If you are looking for a great artist, definitely come here! Everyone is friendly and it's such a chill environment!"Head on over to check it out: Dark Moon Studios is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Friday.)---