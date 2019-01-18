New toy store Distroller World now open in Glendale

A new toy store has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Glendale, called Distroller World, is located at 2164 Glendale Galleria.
The Mexican toy brand was founded in 2004 by artist Amparo Serrano. Its collection features bright colors and vibrant characters, and promotes "the philosophy of recognizing the extraordinary in the ordinary," according to its website.
Distroller World has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Winnie L. observed, "It's about two characters on a street-art-but-for-kids-themed wall named Chamoy and Amiguis. The brand seems to be aimed at inclusiveness and accepting of all species. There are useful products such as pencil cases and backpacks, but the characters are slightly too "out of this world" for my taste."
But Yelper Arvin A. was more positive, "Saw this colorful store from far away and it got my attention. Amazing concept. Amazing store. Loving the idea of it."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Distroller World is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
