BUSINESS

Newport Beach gets a new restorative spa: Rejuvenation Wellness

Photo: Rejuvenation Wellness/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restorative health center has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 308 Old Newport Blvd., the fresh arrival is called Rejuvenation Wellness.

Owner Karen Chen, who began her work in China counseling those in pain, worked closely with scientists to develop what is now known as Crystal Heat therapy, the business explains on its site, a unique process that works to stimulate the bloodstream and boost cardiovascular activity.

The establishment was created to function as a restorative health center for those in chronic pain, suffering from illness or for those looking to detox and live cleaner, healthier lives. (Visit the website here to schedule a free consultation.)

Rejuvenation Wellness has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Justin F., who reviewed the business on June 14, wrote, "Coolest new therapy in Newport Beach! Absolutely beautiful facility with a friendly, knowledgeable staff that makes you feel right at home. It's a very relaxing, serene environment and the therapy is pretty revolutionary."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rejuvenation Wellness is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebusinessspabeauty
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News