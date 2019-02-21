NEXT Trucking nets $97 million, plus more top funding news for Los Angeles companies

Los Angeles-based freight service NEXT Trucking has secured $97 million in Series C funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced January 23 and led by Brookfield Asset Management.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "NEXT Trucking is a technology platform connecting shippers with owner/operators and small fleets. It is building smart technology that matches truck drivers to their preferred loads, addressing the problem of carrier capacity. The company combines a freight marketplace with over 16,000 drivers, company-owned assets, and strategic partnerships to provide customers with an unrivaled suite of services from OTR to drayage and warehousing."
The three-year-old startup has raised four previous funding rounds, including a $21 million Series B round in 2018.
The round brings total funding raised by Los Angeles companies in software over the past month to $204 million. The local software industry has seen 130 funding rounds over the past year, yielding a total of $752 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, subscription fashion service FabFitFun announced a $80 million Series A funding round on January 30, led by Kleiner Perkins.
According to Crunchbase, "FabFitFun offers subscription services that allow its members to discover brands and products. FabFitFun is a team of self-starters, working together to achieve their mission."
The company also raised a $3.5 million seed round in 2015.
Meanwhile, cyber security company Signal Sciences raised $35 million in Series C funding, announced on February 5. The round's investors were led by Lead Edge Capital.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects over 10,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences' patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility."
Signal Sciences last raised $15 million in Series B funding in 2017.
Also of note, furniture and interior design company Fernish raised $30 million in Series A funding, announced on January 24 and led by RET Ventures.
From Crunchbase, "Fernish is a subscription service for your home. We create a flexible and inspired home experience for an increasingly mobile society. We let you choose the home furnishings you want and however long you want them, for one monthly subscription price."
The company previously raised seed funding in 2018.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, human resources company Vangst raised $10 million in a Series A round, announced on January 24.
From Crunchbase, "Vangst recruiting platform for cannabis industry, connecting companies with the talent they need. Through Vangst Gigs, their on-demand staffing platform, and Direct Hire, Vangst has connected thousands of professionals around the US & Canada with careers in the rapidly emerging cannabis industry."
The company previously raised $2.5 million in seed funding in 2018.
---
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
businessHoodlineLos Angeles